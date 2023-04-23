Ranveer Singh To Replace Vicky Kaushal In Aditya Dhar The Immortal Ashwatthama?

The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal as the main lead was announced by the makers back in 2021. However, Aditya Dhar's directorial went through some changes over time. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh has replaced the Uri actor as the main lead in the film.

However, some reports suggest that Ranveer Singh's association with the film isn't true. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film The Immortal Ashwatthama are currently trying to get a South Indian actor on board. This is because it will attract more viewers and will become a pan-Indian movie. However, no official statement has been released by the makers regarding these recent changes.

Vicky Kaushal talks about The Immortal Ashwatthama

Vicky Kaushal, who was originally the main lead of The Immortal Ashwatthama, opened up about the delay of the film. He told PTI, " There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film." He also disclosed that each time a movie is bigger than him or any other actor attached to the film, the makers have to choose a time to start making the film.

Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh's work front

Vicky Kaushal will start working with Laxman Utekar for his untitled film. The Govinda Naam Mera actor will also star in the film titled The Great Indian Family. Apart from these projects, he will star in the film Sam Bahadur, which is based on real events. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be sharing the screen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Reportedly, the Cirkus actor will also work on a film titled Takht and Shankar Shanmugham's next film that is still under wraps.