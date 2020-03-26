The Debate
Sara Ali Khan Twins In Black With Saif Ali Khan, Old Photo Surfaces Online

Bollywood News

A throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan twinning with Sara Ali Khan in black as they posed next to his Ex-Rosa Catalano recently surfaced online. Take a look.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan share a close bond with Saif. They are often snapped spending time together by the paparazzi. The Pataudi kids often share pictures with Saif on their social media. They are also seen celebrating festivals together as they share pictures all dressed up for the event. Recently, a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan with Saif Ali Khan surfaced online, take a look. 

Sara Ali Khan twins in black with daddy Saif Ali Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Pic With Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Is Too Cute To Miss

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen walking with Sara Ali Khan and his Italian Ex-Rosa Catalano. The picture was reportedly clicked at the premiere of the film Don. Saif is seen dressed up in a black shirt and a black blazer with a pair of blue jeans while young Sara Ali Khan looks pretty in a black top and a pair of blue jeans. With her hair open, Sara is wearing a pair of metallic hoops. 

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan & Other Father-daughter Duo Fans Would Love To See On Screen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

This is not the first time that a childhood picture of Sara Ali Khan was seen on social media. The Kedarnath actor often shares her childhood pictures on her social media. For her Father's Day post for Saif, she shared a series of childhood pictures with the actor. As she adorably kisses him in one picture, Saif is seen giving her a piggy-back ride in the next. Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Talks Up About Working With Daughter Sara Ali Khan; Read Details Here

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Dons Chef's Hat During Coronavirus Quarantine, Whips Up A Tasty Breakfast

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES