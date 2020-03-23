Sara Ali Khan Dons Chef's Hat During Coronavirus Quarantine, Whips Up A Tasty Breakfast

While the world has packed itself to its home for safety from Coronavirus, Bollywood has also come to a halt as actors are taking rest at their homes in self-quarantine. Sara Ali Khan is also spending time with her family in these difficult times. The actor took to her Instagram to entertain her fans and show that she has indulged into cooking to spend her time in quarantine. Sara Ali Khan's photos on her Instagram show that she is prepping up eggs and chocolate milkshake for breakfast.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Channels Her 'desi' Avatar As She Suggests Home-remedy For Better Immunity

Sara Ali Khan's breakfast

Sara Ali Khan posted a series of pictures and boomerangs in her Instagram story as she whipped herself some breakfast on the morning of March 23. The actor shared a picture of the ingredients first which included milk, eggs, cocoa, and banana. She then posted a boomerang as she mixed some shake for herself and captioned it with the words 'My Happy Place'.

This was followed by another boomerang of her pouring the chocolate shake in a glass. She can be seen making eggs on the pan next. She completed her breakfast series with a picture of her breakfast right at the end.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon's Best Eye Makeup Looks To Follow

Sara Ali Khan actively participated in the Janata Curfew on March 22 as well. She posted videos from her balcony where the bands of pots and clapping can be heard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the citizens of India to do so in order to give their respect to the people who are constantly working even in these difficult times.

As per an article on a leading entertainment portal, Sara Ali Khan was asked by the paparazzi to give a message to her fans about the Coronavirus outbreak. The actor sweetly asked her fans to not leave their houses and stay careful. She then quizzically said, "What else can I say?"

ALSO READ | Times When Sara Ali Khan Showcased Her Trademark 'Namaste' Greeting

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.