Sara Ali Khan-Saif Ali Khan & Other Father-daughter Duo Fans Would Love To See On Screen

After seeing Sonam Kapoor with his Dad Anil Kapoor in a movie together, we definitely want to see other father-daughter duos from the industry together on screen. Sonam was seen with her father in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga for the first time. The movie was a treat for both their fans. Below listed are father-daughter pairs from the industry that fans want to see together on-screen-

Father-daughter duos who are yet to star in a film together

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal, alongside Karthik Aaryan. She made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Later, she was seen in Simmba. She will soon be seen next in CoolieNo1, opposite Varun Dhawan. As we know her father Saif Ali Khan is one of the best actors in Bollywood and was seen in many successful movies. People definitely want to see Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan in a movie together.

Suniel Shetty and Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty is a power-house performer. He was a popular hero in the 90s. He was seen in Main Hoon Na, Paheli, Welcome and many other movies. His daughter Athiya Shetty debuted in Hero. Seeing the duo together would bring smiles on several fan's faces.

Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday was last seen in Saaho movie. Ananya Panday was first seen in Student of the year 2, which was her debut. She was later a part of Pati Patni Aur Who which was a great hit. Ananya Panday and Chunk Panday have some crazy friendly bonds which people would love to see on screen, apart from just Instagram.

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha was last seen in Yamla Pagal Deewana. He was also seen in Dostana 1, Bombay to Goa, Kranti, and many others. His daughter Sonakshi Sinha is an established actor who was a part of films like Dabangg, Mission mangal, Akira and many other successful movies. Fans would love to see this father-daughter duo share screen space together.

