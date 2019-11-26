Sara Ali Khan: Various Tips To Get Lustrous Hair Like Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has sent her fans into a frenzy with her back-to-back social media posts. She is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. Sara made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic-drama film, Kedarnath. In the same year, she also starred in the action-movie, Simmba. Sara is not only known for her brilliant performances but also known for her fashion and beauty secrets. Sara's hair and her hairstyles have been the talk of the town. Listed below are some of her looks and secrets on how she keeps her hair lustrous and healthy.

Sara Ali Khan's Hair Goals

Being an actress demands a lot of products going in your hair day in and out. Yet, there are some actresses who have managed to stay above their game with their hair goals ensuring they look healthy and shiny. Sara Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed her secret of having lustrous hair. Sara reveals she got this inspiration from her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. Sara says she swears by onion for her hair. She also believes that it takes a lot of guts to do it but onions have helped her achieve gorgeous voluminous tresses.

Research states that onions have antibacterial properties that allow your scalp to stay clean. Onions fight against dandruff and lice that allow your hair to grow better with a healthy shine. There are several videos available only that help one to figure out how to use onions for optimum results. The next time you hop in the shower make sure you use some onion juice prior to your hair wash routine.

