Sara Ali Khan Gets Touristy In New York City; Declares Love For The Place; See Pictures

Sara Ali Khan has been painting the internet red with her pictures from New york city. The actor, currently on vacation in The Big Apple, took to Instagram to post photos and videos of herself posing like a tourist on the streets of the city. Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a red puffer jacket and earmuffs in the photos which she captioned , "When people ask me why I’m going to New York compulsively or why I miss it obsessively, I just wish I could tell them it’s because I miss the part of me I always leave here.." The actor had been a student at Columbia University, New York before joining the Hindi film industry.

Take a look at Sara's pictures:

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath opposite actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. The actor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's action drama Simmba opposite actor Ranveer Singh. In the upcoming year, Sara Ali Khan is set to feature in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actor will also be seen in the much-anticipated comedy entertainer, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled for a May 2020 release.

