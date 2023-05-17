Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma And Guneet Monga Attend Indian Pavillion At Cannes 2023

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan, Indian actor Vijay Varma and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga were recently present at the Cannes Film Festival’s Indian Pavillion. The Indian Pavillion was inaugurated by L Murugan, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Pictures of Guneet Monga, Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma from the event are currently circulating on social media.

In the picture, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan and Guneet Monga complimented each other with similar white outfits. Bollywood director Madhur Bhandharkar was also present during the session. He wore a black suit paired with a white T-shirt. Check out the picture below.

Sara, Guneet Monga and Vijay Verma at the inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at #Cannes2023 🤍❤️‍🔥#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/0WYOGm4Ull — Mukku| ZHZB JUNE 2nd (@mukkumishraa) May 17, 2023

Previously, Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla signature lehenga. She subsequently arrived at the after-party of the Cannes opening ceremony in black and gold couture. Sara was also seen posing alongside American supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Other Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival

Several Indian celebrities are slated to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Bollywood star Esha Gupta, Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan have already walked the event’s red carpet. Others such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Mrunal Thakur will grace the event’s red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur have already arrived at the French Riviera for their upcoming appearances.

L Murugan heaps praise on The Elephant Whisperers

While speaking about India’s creative economy, as per PTI, L Murugan said that India has a favourable position in the race to become “the world’s leading content creator”. He also credited Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers, which won the Best Documentary Short Film Oscar. He said, “The film has touched the hearts of people across the world.” Others such as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and India’s ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf also spoke about Indian cinema.