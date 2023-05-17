Cannes 2023: MoS L Murugan Wears Veshti; Guneet Monga, Kangbam Tomba Embrace Indian Roots

Union Minister Dr L Murugan walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet along with The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba. The Union Minister took to Twitter to share photos of himself with the producer and Manipuri actor. The trio, in the photos, can be seen dressed in Indian ethnic outfits.

While MoS Murugan wore a veshti for the red carpet walk, producer Guneet Monga was seen donning a beautiful golden saree. Meanwhile, Tomba was also seen in an ethnic outfit. The theme of this year's Cannes Indian Pavillion is inspired by 'Saraswati Yantra'.

Sharing the photo, the minister wrote, "As a Tamilian, I am proud to participate in the red carpet reception of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival today wearing the Veshti shirt, a traditional symbol of Tamil." In another tweet, he wrote, "It is a proud moment for every Indian and Tamil to step on the world stage wearing the #G20India , traditional dress emblazoned with our national flag at this moment when India is chairing the G20 summit." Check out his tweet below:

MoS Murugan decodes his Cannes outfit

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, Murugan spoke to ANI and said that the embroidery on his shirt is done by his local tailor. The minister said he was proud to wear the embroidered tricolour on his chest. "The embroidery on the shirt has been done by my local tailor. It makes me immensely proud to wear the tricolour on my chest." Murugan had also attended Cannes 2023.

Saraswati Yantra is this year's inspiration for Indian Pavillion

MoS Murugan, a few days ago, shared a couple of tweets to reveal that this year Indian Pavillion for Cannes is inspired by the 'Saraswati Yantra'. Sharing the information, he tweeted, "With the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam, That is "One Earth One Family One Future," which highlights our vibrant Indian culture while highlighting the strength of the creative economy. In another tweet, he wrote, "The Indian Pavillion inspired by "Saraswati Yantra" is ready to showcase the beauty of India's rich culture and creativity."

(1/2)@narendramodi @ianuragthakur#IndiaAtCannes #Cannes2023#CannesFilmFestival #G20 pic.twitter.com/0yBPHpdNlZ — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) May 15, 2023

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela have already graced the red carpet of Cannes on May 16. Apart from them, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dolly Singh, and Ruhee Dosani, among others are yet to appear on the red carpet of the French film festival. This is the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and several movies across genres will be screened at this event. Cannes 2023 began on May 16 and will continue till May 27.