Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Banter With Sara Ali Khan In His Post Is Unmissable

Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recent releases have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances, the actor is also winning the hearts of masses with his recent posts on social media platforms. Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles to share a priceless picture with Love Aaj Kal co-star, Sara Ali Khan. However, what caught the audience’s attention was the cute banter between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan which followed.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Does Not Know What Love Is, Says 'on A Journey To Discover The Answer'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s cute banter is unmissable

Recently, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Sara Ali Khan. As seen in the picture shared by Kartik Aaryan, the actor can be seen flaunting his infectious smile at Sara Ali Khan, donning a bee-hive inspired, purple shirt. With the picture shared, Kartik penned a heart-warming caption, which reads,” Jo Tum Na ho ❤️”. As soon as the picture was posted online, fans of Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan left heartfelt comments on the picture. Sara Ali Khan, too, chimed in the comment section and commented,” Toh?”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are currently gearing up for the release of their next, Love Aaj Kal, which chronicles the story of two different individuals, as they explore the journey of love, loss and life through the phases of reincarnation.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Retained 'Love Aaj Kal' Title So As Not To 'confuse' Or 'cheat' The Audience

What's next for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the much-anticipated sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror drama happens to be a remake of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Helmed by Collin D'cunha, the much-anticipated movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Retained 'Love Aaj Kal' Title So As Not To 'confuse' Or 'cheat' The Audience

Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, will be next seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1. The actor recently announced a new project with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, titled Atrangi Re.

Also Read | Imtiaz Ali Does Not Know What Love Is, Says 'on A Journey To Discover The Answer'

(promo Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.