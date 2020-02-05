Imtiaz Ali Does Not Know What Love Is, Says 'on A Journey To Discover The Answer'

Director Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. Set to release on February 14, 2020, the film stars Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Arushi Sharma in the lead roles. The film will narrate a love story divided by two generations. In an interview with a leading daily, the director was asked if he felt pressured when people compared this one to the previous Love Aaj Kal.

Imtiaz Ali confesses that he does not know anything about love

Responding to the question, the director said that he does not feel pressured, but feels validated and gratified that people still remember something that he created so long ago and are now hoping to find parts of it in this one as well. He further added that he has never been interested in sequels and this is the only franchise-able idea that he has had. He landed there post the realisation that the same story would be told in a much different manner if it were to be told today.

ALSO READ | Imtiaz Ali Says His Films Are His Way Of Talking To The Younger Generation About Love

It seems that the director has now inherited the tag of King of Romance through his stories and their characters' journeys to self-discovery. When Ali was asked to give his views on love, Imtiaz Ali said that he makes movies about love not because he understands it but because he is trying to discover the answer himself.

He also acknowledged that he knew Jab Harry Met Sejal was a risky production. He said that he just wanted to tell a story about a guy who’s wordly, a little dirty, and a girl so naïve, she tells him to think of her as his girlfriend so he doesn’t feel lonely and in her innocence stops him from messing with her. He added that people did not like the film and the inability to communicate is of the filmmaker and said that he should have made a better film.

ALSO READ | Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why He Remade 'Love Aaj Kal' 10 Years Later With The Same Title

When Imtiaz Ali was asked if he would change anything about Jab We Met, he confessed that the writing could have been better, the costumes, the locations, and the VFX too. He said that he would shoot certain scenes differently now to make them more effective. He quickly jumped in to add that nothing is perfect in the world and it is the people's affection that makes it perfect. He also added that he does not think anyone would let him make any changes to Jab We Met now.

ALSO READ | Glad People Are Connecting With Innocence And Nostalgia: Imtiaz Ali On 'Love Aaj Kal' Music

ALSO READ | Love Aaj Kal Director Imtiaz Ali Says He 'takes Accusations Seriously', Reveals Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.