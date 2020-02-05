Imtiaz Ali Retained 'Love Aaj Kal' Title So As Not To 'confuse' Or 'cheat' The Audience

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer film Love Aaj Kal is close to its release date. While the lead stars are not leaving any stone unturned to market and promote the film, director Imtiaz Ali too got in touch with a leading media portal to talk about the movie and answered a few questions. He opened up about why he chose to retain the title of his 2009 movie.

Read | Love Aaj Kal Director Imtiaz Ali Says He 'takes Accusations Seriously', Reveals Why

Love Aaj Kal title explained

The upcoming romantic drama film has been creating a buzz among fans of Bollywood ever since it was announced. The Imtiaz Ali directorial has a very similar plotline to his previous Love Aaj Kal installment that released in the year 2009. The story of the movie compared love stories from two different times, one from yesteryears and the other one from the modern technology-driven era.

Read | Sara Ali Khan REACTS To 'Love Aaj Kal' Trolls, Says 'It Hit Me, Was Hard To Ignore'

Love Aaj Kal title retained

Imtiaz Ali, in an interview with a leading media portal, revealed that the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan movie has the same story and is a reboot of the previous Love Aaj Kal. Imtiaz Ali revealed that they decided to retain the title of the movie after many discussions and contemplations. At one point in time, the movie was to get the title ‘Aaj Kal’ but finally, the movie is being called Love Aaj Kal.

Read | Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Terrific Trio' Mirror Selfie Ahead Of 'Love Aaj Kal' Release

Further explaining why he was adamant about retaining the original title of the movie, Imtiaz Ali said that he did not want to confuse people but wanted to tell them that it was the same concept as the original. He said that otherwise the audience would have felt cheated after watching the film. Imtiaz Ali was against calling the film Love Aaj Kal 2 or Love Aaj Kal Reboot as it signified an extension of the original story and people would have expected the old characters to return.

Read | Imtiaz Ali Not Surprised By Saif Ali Khan Preferring His 'Love Aaj Kal' To Daughter Sara's

Read | Sara Ali Khan Reveals That Her Fitness Journey Was 'slow' But 'steady'

Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.