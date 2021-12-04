Sara Ali Khan's Delhi Diaries Include A Gurudwara Visit With Mom, Eating Kulfi With Janhvi

Sara Ali Khan is currently having a good time in the capital city of Delhi. The actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Atrangi Re and visited Delhi with her mother, Amrita Singh, and director Anand L Rai. While Sara is filming her trip and is keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts, she also posted a photo of her enjoying Kulfi with her new close friend Janhvi Kapoor. Here is what Sara Ali Khan's Delhi trip looks like.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan resumed her vlog as she addressed her followers as "Darshako". The actor was seen filming herself at the airport and introduced herself as Rinku, her character from Atrangi Re. She informed her fans she had arrived in Delhi and asked the film's director, Anand L Rai, to meet them. Sara was seen following the COVID-19 norms during her trip as she wore a pink face mask.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh visit Bangla Sahib

In the next story, Sara Ali Khan posed with her mother, Amrita Singh, at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi. The Kedarnath star donned a white chickenkari kurta with a pink dupatta in the photo. On the other hand, Amrita Singh wore a golden and maroon-coloured ethnic ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan shares a goofy boomerang with Janhvi

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are rumoured to be the new BFFs in the town. The two are often spotted hanging out and also have appeared in a reality show together. Sara Ali Khan did not fail to meet Janhvi Kapoor on her trip to Delhi as she shared a goofy boomerang with her new close friend from India Gate. In the clip, the Simmba actor was seen eating a Kulfi while Janhvi made an annoyed face.

At last, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of her and Amrita Singh sitting at a huge dining table with their close friends and family. Sara wrote, "My chakachak family" sharing the photo. "Because food is the best celebration", she added.

More about Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film's plot is touted to follow a small-town girl named Rinku who falls in love with two men. The film is being helmed by Aanand L. Rai while A R Rahman has given its music.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95