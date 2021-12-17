Sara Ali Khan's Simple Yet Elegant Look As Atrangi Re's 'Rinku' Wows Fans; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has been stealing hearts with her dazzling outfits for the promotion of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The actor recently shared pictures in ethnic wear from the sets of her upcoming movie.

Sara Ali Khan looks 'Chaka Chak'

Sara Ali Khan looks 'Chaka Chak' in her latest pictures. The young actor took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures with the sun setting in the background. In the first picture, she could be seen wearing an electric pink suit, while in the second picture, Sara was seen wearing a bottle green saree with an orange blouse. The actor captioned it, "We’ve always loved the setting sun From Bombay to Bihar From Sara to Rinku."

Chaka Chak receives loved from entire nation

The latest track Chaka Chak has already been a hit and is furiously trending on social media. The song is getting a great response from the people. The nation is obsessed with the soundtrack and people have been either posting reels or videos, grooving on the beats of Chaka Chak from the upcoming movie Atrangi Re. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. However, the latest video by Sara Ali Khan, dancing with the paparazzi, is all anyone wants to see. Sara shared a video of grooving on the song Chaka Chak with the paps, captioning it, "#chakachak with those that always makes me feel Chakachak", adding, "when paps get papped".

The story revolves around Rinku alias Sara and Vishnu alias Dhanush, who are married to each other forcefully. The duo decides to part ways after they come to Dhanush's village after marriage. The song Chaka Chak is filmed around the marriage festivities of Dhanush who is getting married to another woman in the presence of his family. Akshay Kumar alias Sajjad Ali plays Sara's love interest.

'Atrangi Re' to release on 24th December 2021

Atrangi Re is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film, which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the Tamil dubbed version of the movie is titled Galatta Kalyanam. The film, which was set to be released in cinemas will now be released on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, on 24th December 2021 along with the Tamil version.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95