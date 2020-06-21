Sara Ali Khan's 'Tere Bin' And Other Bollywood Songs Remade From Classics

Sara Ali Khan’s has had a warm reception in the film industry. She has starred in movies three movies in total. Her movies have several hit songs that are very popular with audiences. One such song Tere Bin, is from the movie Simmba, and it is a remake of the original Tere Vin Nahi Lagda. Throughout the years, there have been remakes of original hit songs. Take a look at Tere Bin and other popular Bollywood remixes below.

Tere Bin Nahi Lagda

Tere Bin is among the melodious tracks from the movie Simmba. The cop film is directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood in lead roles. The song is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi. The original song is sung by Rahat’s uncle, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song was popular back when Nursat produced it and is still among his popular ones.

Aaj Phir Tum Pe

Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aya is remade by popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh. The song is from the movie Hate Story 2. The original song was by Pankaj Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal. It was from the movie Dayavan. The film starred Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit and the song was popular right from the 80s before Arijit Singh covered it.

Dilbar Dilbar

Sushmita Sen is still well-remembered for her swift dance moves in the original Dilbar song. A remake of this song has been made for John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate. The new Dilbar features Nora Fatehi, who also lived up to the expectations of the fans by delivering sharp and epic dance moves. Fatehi also served the fans with groundbreaking belly dance moves in her performance in the song.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a remake of the original song from the movie 1942 A Love Story. The movie starred Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. The song explains the emotions deep within for the original song sung by Darshan Raval. Ek Ladki ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was set in the perfect time for the protagonist of the old movie. The song is produced by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli.

