Deepika Padukone And Sara Ali Khan Rock The Iconic White Saree; See Pic

Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have showcased their quirky and chic styles on multiple occasions. Be it a promotional event, or a wedding; the two actors are known to step out in their best outfits. Listed below are pictures of both Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan donning similar white sarees. Take a look at their pics to decide who wore the outfit better.

Who wore the white saree better?

Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a beautiful white saree that had a subtle self-print to it. Padukone chose to wear the subtle and stunning saree with a beige hand-worked blouse with semi-long sleeves. The saree is filled with embroidery. Padukone chose to keep her look simple with bold stud earrings and nude makeup. Her hairdo went well with her overall look. Fans hailed her entire look as they took to social media to praise it. Padukone has managed to stay relevant over the years and has also enhanced her fashion and social media game.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Chhapaak. The film won many hearts and also won awards and accolades. Padukone is next to be seen in the film '83. She will be seen in the film alongside husband and co-star Ranveer Singh. Padukone is also known to have produced the film along with director Kabir Khan, and producers Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Phantom Films, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also chose to wear a subtle white saree that had a subtle self-print to it. Khan chose to wear the subtle and stunning saree with a strapless tube white blouse. The saree is filled with embroidery. Sara chose to keep her look simple with her nude makeup and open hair. Sara Ali Khan's distinct style has been loved by many fans.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the film, Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actor is all set to be seen next in films Atrangi Re and Coolie No. 1. Sara will be romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. On the other hand in the film Coolie No.1 she is to be seen alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

