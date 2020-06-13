Sara Ali Khan Turns Her 'Kedarnath' BTS Pics Into Relatable 'Expectation Vs Reality' Post

Sara Ali Khan has the most relatable depiction of the current year. The Simmba actor shared a Flashback Friday post on her Instagram handle where she gave her own version of expectations vs reality of the year 2020.

Just as the year started on a promising note but took a turn for worse, Sara Ali Khan has shared behind-the-scenes photos from her debut film Kedarnath, which was shot in the chilly hills of Uttarakhand.

The photos show the 'expectation' of a summery and beautiful year -- like Sara's pretty picture with mountains in the background and the 'reality' of the make-shift situation due to COVID-19 pandemic -- like the actor's picture where she's getting her hair styled while soaking her feet in a bucket of water. The stark contrast is the 'reality in 2020' photo where Sara has blood coloured paint on her face after giving a shot for the camera.

Have a look:

Read | Unseen Pic of the day: When Sara Ali Khan needed some convincing to get papped; pic inside

The actor has been posting behind the scene photos from the sets of her debut film Kedarnath on her social media handle to entertain her fans during the lockdown. Earlier this week, the actor shared an interesting throwback photo of herself taken exactly three years ago at the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand. Sara Ali Khan captioned the photo as a 'major throwback'.

She went onto claim that she "could've been saying namaste Darshako" as the photo shows her posing with palms joined. Sara Ali Khan has often played the role of a tour guide for her social media followers and shared 'Namaste Darshako' posts from different locations around the world.

Read | Sara Ali Khan posts throwback pic from Kedarnath, wonders retrofitting 'Namaste Darshako'

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan & Sara Ali Khan rock in similar traditional ensembles; See pictures

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looked endearing with glasses in this throwback pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.