'Sardar Udham': Katrina Kaif's Review Of Rumoured Beau Vicky Kaushal's Film Is A Must-read

Sardar Udham hit the web on Saturday and the start seems to be on a positive note. The reviews are pouring in for the Vicky Kaushal-starrer and the opinions have been mostly impressive. Not just the netizens, even celebrities are giving the period film a thumbs up.

This included Katrina Kaif, who is being rumoured to be dating Vicky. The actor showered praises on the lead star. Even the director of the venture, Shoojit Sircar, was hailed by the Namastey London star, as she called the movie a 'gripping beautiful' venture.

Katrina Kaif reviews rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham

Katrina was one of the celebrities who attended a special screening of the movie on Friday. The guests at the event included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajkumar Hirani, among others.

The actor then took to her Instagram stories to put a 'Watch now' message.

Tagging Shoojit Sircar, the 38-year-old termed the movie as 'pure unadulterated storytelling.' For Vicky, she used the terms 'pure talent' and added that his portrayal was 'raw, honest and heartbreaking.'

Among the other celebrities to praise the movie was Abhishek Bachchan. The actor shared that it was a 'beautiful film' and also used the word 'poetic.' Congratulating the team of Sardar Udham, he used the word 'inspired'.

Sardar Udham is such a beautiful film…. Poetic. Please watch it!

Congratulations to the entire team. #Inspired — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 16, 2021

Netizens too took to social media and gave their review of the movie. Most of them praised it and said that it was one of the 'best' films they had seen in recent days. Even Vicky was praised, with some stating that he had given a career-best performance, and others stating that it was only behind Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Among the negative points mentioned by some netizens was that it was 'slow' and some who stated that it was only for an elite audience.

Sardar Udham is based on the freedom fighter Udham Singh, who had assassinated British general Michael O'Dwyer, to avenge the latter ordering the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. He waits for two decades to plot the revenge.

The movie also stars Banita Sandhu, who had starred in the movie October, and Amol Parashar, who plays the role of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.