'Sardar Udham' Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hailed By Netizens; Call It 'awesome'

The verdict on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham is out! If the initial reactions from netizens and critics are anything to go with, the movie seems to be largely working its wonders on the audiences. Right from the story to the performance of the lead actor, netizens had a lot to express on the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Sardar Udham is the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated the British general who had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie was termed by some as one of the 'best' they had seen in recent times. Read on to know how netizens reviewed Sardar Udham.

'Sardar Udham' Twitter review

Many netizens stated that it is one of the best that the industry had ever produced. 'Rare', 'most traumastising,' 'one of the boldest', 'one of the best written', 'impactful, heartbreaking, powerful' were the words and phrases that they used to appreciate the movie. Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar too received praises, with 'masterful direction', 'unrivalled direction', 'to the point direction', 'well-researched', 'rightly executed' being some of the comments.

Some of the comments particularly pointed out the climax, saying that it made them cry. The cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay was also highlighted by the Twitterverse. Meanwhile, the Jallianwala Bagh scene left one Twitter user speechless. As far Vicky's performance, one user stated that it was his career-best, while another said it was second-best after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

However, one of the few negative points the movie received was that it was 'slow' or had a 'long drawn out' narrative and that length of the movie (162 minutes) was an issue. One netizen also wrote that its 'non-linear narrative, and the weak script and direction' played the 'spoilsport.' Some of the other comments was that it was 'strictly for class' referring to the elite audiences with understanding of cinema.

Check out some of the reactions:

A well researched, rightly executed movie with no useless songs, unwanted dialogues and a stereotypical romantic angle. The movie stays true to it's premise till the very end. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamReview @PrimeVideoIN @vickykaushal09 — Akanksha Bhatt ☕ (@akankshabhatt3) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdhamReview From the Director of #Madrascafe This is rare #Bollywood fim. One of the boldest, most traumatising #Bollywood film ever made.Must Must Watch — Madhusudan Thakkar (@madhusudan41) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdham#SardarUdhamReview#SardarUdhamSingh

If the climax of the movie made you cried then you should understand that this movies touches your Heart and soul and the same case gone with this Fabulous movie I literally cried at the climax 🥺 the best movie in recent time — Khiladi_Jay 🔥🔥 Aa Rahi Hai Police This Diwali (@jay_khiladism) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdhamReview: #SardarUdham is a film of epic proportions. #SardarUdhamOnPrime balances form and content beautifully (screenplay: #ShubenduBhattacharya & @writish). Lavishly mounted and recreating the era with precision, the film suits the term 'landmark cinema'. pic.twitter.com/SVq8SW7lR2 — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) October 16, 2021

Just watched #SardarUdham now.

In one word AWESOME. @vickykaushal09 was simply Outstanding in this movie. Story and direction was a masterpiece. Second half and climax was mind numbing. Take a bow #VickyKaushal and #ShoojitSircar. My rating 4.5/5 — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) October 16, 2021

Sardar Udham Review: Vicky Kaushal Delivers His Best Performance To Date https://t.co/foC2W04WiW — Humming Zone (@Humming_Zone) October 16, 2021

#Sardarudham is a traffic biopic which showcase of colonial era in a different manner.But the long drawn out feeling of narrative plays the spoilsport barring that sardam udham is MUST WACTH ONE to know the sacrifice made by our ancestor. pic.twitter.com/jqlryhkBup — 𝙿𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙴𝙴𝚃𝙷 𝚁𝙴𝙳𝙳𝚈 (@praneethreddy33) October 16, 2021

In Shoojit Sircar’s latest film #SardarUdham there is a scene where @vickykaushal09 runs back and forth from Jallianwala Bagh trying to find any people who are alive after the massacre. That scene will rate one of the finest not just in Indian cinema but in world cinema. — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdham ⭐️⭐️⭐️



Detailed & Informative cinema about Jallianwala Bagh tragedy & Udham Singh vengeance.Terrific cinematography, Powerful performance by @vickykaushal09 & unrivalled direction by #ShoojitSircar makes it a compelling watch for CLASS AUDIENCE. #SardarUdhamReview pic.twitter.com/3P0yibUte3 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 16, 2021

Sardar Udham is well intended but unusually slowhttps://t.co/NxSAFgXAK7 pic.twitter.com/c0nanCbIyn — Bhawana Somaaya (@bhawanasomaaya) October 16, 2021

Positive Points in #SardarUdham



1- #VickyKaushal excellent performance



2- Outstanding cinematography



3- To the Point direction, no nonsense



4- Strictly made for CLASS AUDIENCE



5- Last 30 Mins which will make you Cry… BOLD RAW and Unexpected….. #SardarUdhamReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) October 15, 2021

#SardarUdham throws light on a brave and sadly unknown freedom fighter; is technically top-class & embellished with Vicky Kaushal’s award-winning performance. However, the long length, non-linear narrative, and the weak script and direction play spoilsport https://t.co/9viwvsVtpj — Fenil Seta (@fenil_seta) October 16, 2021

Apart from the Twitterverse, many celebrities caught the movie at a special screening where Katrina Kaif, among others, were also present. Sardar Udham is available to stream on Amazon Prime from Saturday. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar, among others. The screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The dialogues have been written by Ritesh Shah.

(Image: @vickykaushal09/Instagram)