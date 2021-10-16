Last Updated:

'Sardar Udham' Twitter Review: Vicky Kaushal-starrer Hailed By Netizens; Call It 'awesome'

As 'Sardar Udham' hit the OTT platform, many netizens on Twitter reviewed the Vicky Kaushal-starrer and called it 'detailed & informative cinema'. Read on

Joel Kurian
The verdict on Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham is out! If the initial reactions from netizens and critics are anything to go with, the movie seems to be largely working its wonders on the audiences. Right from the story to the performance of the lead actor, netizens had a lot to express on the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Sardar Udham is the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated the British general who had ordered the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie was termed by some as one of the 'best' they had seen in recent times. Read on to know how netizens reviewed Sardar Udham.

'Sardar Udham' Twitter review

Many netizens stated that it is one of the best that the industry had ever produced. 'Rare', 'most traumastising,' 'one of the boldest', 'one of the best written', 'impactful, heartbreaking, powerful' were the words and phrases that they used to appreciate the movie. Acclaimed director Shoojit Sircar too received praises, with 'masterful direction', 'unrivalled direction', 'to the point direction', 'well-researched', 'rightly executed' being some of the comments. 

Some of the comments particularly pointed out the climax, saying that it made them cry. The cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay was also highlighted by the Twitterverse. Meanwhile, the Jallianwala Bagh scene left one Twitter user speechless. As far Vicky's performance, one user stated that it was his career-best, while another said it was second-best after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

However, one of the few negative points the movie received was that it was 'slow' or had a 'long drawn out' narrative and that length of the movie (162 minutes) was an issue. One netizen also wrote that its 'non-linear narrative, and the weak script and direction' played the 'spoilsport.' Some of the other comments was that it was 'strictly for class' referring to the elite audiences with understanding of cinema.

Check out some of the reactions:

Apart from the Twitterverse, many celebrities caught the movie at a special screening where Katrina Kaif, among others, were also present. Sardar Udham is available to stream on Amazon Prime from Saturday. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar, among others. The screenplay has been penned by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. The dialogues have been written by Ritesh Shah. 

