'Sardar Udham' Review: Union Min Ravi Shankar Prasad, Gautam Gambhir Call It 'must Watch'

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham was released on Prime Video on October 13 and follows the story of the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who avenged one of India’s greatest tragedies for the freedom struggle. The movie has been receiving rave reviews particularly for Kaushal's acting and Shoojit Sircar's direction. Audiences hailed the portrayal of the Jallianwala Baug massacre in the movie and called Sardar Udham a 'must watch'.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and cricketer Gautam Gambhir also reviewed the film and expressed their thoughts. Many other celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also praised the movie.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gautam Gambhir praise Sardar Udham

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad via his Twitter praised the movie and called it 'extra ordinary', he went on to praise Sircar and Kaushal. Prasad wrote, "Watched #SardarUdham- an extraordinary movie, on @PrimeVideo which so creatively portrays the anger, agony, pain and revulsion that every Indian felt over the massacre of peaceful Indians in Jallianwala Bagh in 1919."

In another tweet he wrote, "Direction of Shoojit Sircar is indeed brilliant and so is the acting of @vickykaushal09 as Udham Singh. The picture rightly concludes that an apology is still due from the British establishment on the massacre of Jallianwala Bagh. All of us must watch this movie."

Gautam Gambhir praised Sardar Udham and wrote, "Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. What an inspiration Sardar Udham Singh, Jai Hind."

Abhishek Bachchan vis his Twitter wrote, "Sardar Udham is such a beautiful film Poetic. Please watch it! Congratulations to the entire team. #Inspired."

Meanwhile, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter took to their Instagram story and praised the movie. Take a look:

The biographical movie led by Vicky Kaushal chronicles the story of the legendary Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. The film delves deeper into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen after the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The movie was rated 9.2 out of 10 stars in IMDb, Kaushal took to his Instagram and expressed his gratitude to fans as his film achieved the feat. He wrote, "9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #Sardar Udham."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/PTI