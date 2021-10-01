Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal Feels 'fortunate' To Be Part Of Shoojit Sircar's Vision

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Sardar Udham Singh. The actor recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film along with director Shoojit Sircar. The Uri actor had often revealed it was his wish to work with the award-winning director. Vicky recently shared how he is blessed to be a part of the film.

Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar recently unveiled the official trailer of the upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh. Taking to Instagram, the Raazi actor shared a photo with Shoojit Sircar from the trailer launch. In the photo, Vicky Kaushal was looking at Shoojit Sircar with a smile on his face. The actor looked dapper in a white and grey striped kurta while Sircar donned a grey coat on a white shirt. Sharing the photo, Vicky Kaushal expressed how he was fortunate enough to be a part of the Vicky Donor director's vision. He wrote, "So fortunate to be a part of his vision. The Master- @shoojitsircar!". On his IG stories, Vicky Kaushal shared several stills from the trailer launch event. In one of the photos, the actor was following Shoojit Sircar and captioned it, "Following his lead...".

Sardar Udham Singh trailer

Vicky Kaushal and the film's team unveiled the intriguing trailer of the upcoming biopic of the lesser-known revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, on September 30, 2021. The trailer begins with an introduction to the 1919's Jallianwala Bagh massacre with words like "1650 rounds fired" and "a brutal bloodbath". A voiceover can be further heard saying, "Indians never forget their enemies. They strike them down even after 20 years.". There begins the journey of Sardar Udham Singh, who waited for years to seek revenge for his fellow Indian's death. Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh tries to explain to his peers the reason behind the assassination of Michel O'Dwyer. In the end, when he was tortured by Britishers in jail, he said, "Tell people I was a revolutionary".

Sardar Udham Singh will premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on October 16. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar while Rising Sun Films bankrolled it. The film also casts Anmol Parashar, Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, and Kristy Averton.

Image: Instaram/@vickykaushal09