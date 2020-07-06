Saroj Khan's Daughter Reveals Celebs Like Madhuri Dixit, Govinda Kept In Touch With Her

Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Nagpal revealed in a recent interview who kept in touch with Khan as her health deteriorated. The Bollywood choreographer passed away in the wee hours of the morning on July 3. She died at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest.

Sukaina Nagpal reveals who kept in touch with Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan's youngest daughter Sukaina Nagpal revealed in an interview with a leading daily that Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai, Govinda, Jackie Shroff, and others kept in constant touch with Saroj and her through calls. Sukaina said that they would call and ask about Khan's health and how she was doing. She revealed they were all as shocked her family when they heard of Saroj's demise.

Sukaina Nagpal revealed that Saroj Khan was working irregularly due to her health. She added that Khan was getting offers to work but wanted to take a back seat because of her health. Adding that Khan was still doing a couple of projects, Sukaina revealed that actors like Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and others were training under her.

Sukaina said that due to her projects Saroj Khan felt very connected to Bollywood. Adding that she went into TV very soon, Nagpal said that the industry started accepting the fact that Khan liked TV more than Bollywood. She further said that Bollywood was in ''Saroj's blood'' and she could not leave it at all.

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

Saroj Khan was earlier admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” She passed away at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

