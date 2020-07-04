Ajay Devgn To Make Film On Galwan Valley Stand-off, Govinda On Late Saroj Khan & More

Today, one July 04, 2020, Ajay Devgn announced the release of Amit Sharma's directorial Maidaan. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan spent his free time with Mumbai Police Officers. Here are some of the best entertainment and celebrity stories for today.

Ajay Devgn Announces Release Date Of 'Maidaan', Shares New Poster

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Fun Family Picnic Amid Nature's Lap, Spends Quality Time; Watch

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan was pushed back like many other films due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to share a new poster and release date for the movie. Ajay Devgn revealed that Maidaan will be releasing on August 13, 2021.

Also Read | Netizen Calls Vivek Oberoi 'nepotism Born', Actor Reacts After Sanjay Gupta's Fiery Tweet

Ajay Devgn To Make Film On Martyrdom Of 20 Indian Soldiers In Galwan Valley Clash

According to a Bollywood trade analyst, Ajay Devgn is all set to make a film about the martyrdom Of 20 Indian Soldier at Galwan Valley. The film has not yet been titled and will star Ajay Devgn in one of the lead roles. Ajay Devgn Films and Select Media Holdings LLP will co-produce the movie.

Govinda Pays Homage To His 'guru' Saroj Khan, Holds Back Tears While Recounting First Meet

On July 03, 2020, beloved veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Several celebs have taken to social media to pay their last respects to the late choreographer. Actor Govinda also shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram page where he mourned the loss of his 'guru' Saroj Khan.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Pays Tribute To The Late Saroj Khan By Calling Her A 'true Legend'

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Handwritten Note, Contrasts Writing By Hand With Keyboard Writing

Amitabh Bachchan is still staying in touch with his massive fan following via social media. He recently shared a post where he showed off his letter writing skills. In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Bring back hand writing: its good for the Brain."

Varun Dhawan 'spends His Evening Well' With Mumbai Police Officers; See Pics

Several celebs are stepping out of their homes thanks to Unlock 1. Recently, Varun Dhawan decided to get out of his own house and go to the beach. There he enjoyed spending time with the Mumbai Police. The actor even shared a photo of himself alongside Mumbai Police officers. He also wrote, "an evening well spent", in the tag for the image.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Granddaughter Nabila Khan Shares Heartwrenching Note For Her Dear 'Nanna'

[Promo from Ajay Devgn and Govinda Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.