Madhuri Dixit reminisces conversations with Saroj Khan, says 'I will always remember her'

Bollywood’s renowned choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise was a great blow to the entertainment industry. Saroj breathed her last on June 3 after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. The choreographer was the forerunner of talents that flourish in the film fraternity and also boosted the career of many actors. One such example is versatile actress Madhuri Dixit. The duo chalked out chartbuster after chartbuster in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and even after the turn of the century as the tracks still hold iconic value. Recently, Madhuri shared a throwback video on social media while reminiscing the old days where she can be seen opening about some of her iconic songs with Saroj Khan.

Madhuri Dixit recalls conversation with Saroj Khan

The Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak queen uploaded the video on Twitter handle while paying a tribute to the veteran choreographer. In the short clip, Madhuri and Saroj can be seen dancing on their classic song Ek Do Teen. After performing, the duo sat down to talk about the songs that were done by the two. The video showed segments where Saroj spoke about the sincerity and dedication of Madhuri while rehearsing a song. She said, “Madhuri use to give her full energy to any song that I choreographed. Se used to practice the entire day until she brings out the best.”

Every conversation with Saroj ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That's how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fzOPg2FU9N — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 4, 2020

After praising the actress, Madhuri who was overwhelmed said, “I remember master Ji told me that since we have so many songs together, I want every song to be mindblowing and different to what we do.” While captioning the post, the Kalank actress wrote that every conversation with Saroj Ji was full of knowledge, inspiration, and energy. Further, she mentioned that this is the way she used to live life and will always be remembered by all.

Earlier, the actress who was shattered upon hearing the news of her ‘Guru’s demise, mourned the loss on social media. Madhuri took to Twitter and expressed that she is 'devasted' by the loss of her friend and 'guru', Saroj Khan. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji.

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit's iconic collaborations

Saroj Khan has choreographed Madhuri Dixit Nene's song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the film Beta which yet remains fresh in the hearts of the fans. Saroj Khan also choreographed the song, Dola Re Dola from the super hit film, Devdas. The striking number features Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Saroj Khan also choreographed the songs, Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar, Tabaah Ho Gaye, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others. The song Tabaah Ho Gaye, a solo dance number by Madhuri Dixit from Kalank remains Saroj Khan's last choreographed song.

