Saroj Khan's Death, Sooraj Pancholi Denies Ties To Disha Salian & More

Today, on July 03, 2020, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi denied rumours that linked him to Disha Salian's death. Here are today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.
Veteran bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away today due to cardiac arrest. Several celebs took to social media to pay their last respects to the respected Bollywood choreographer. Actor Shekhar Kapur shared a heartfelt tribute in which he called Saroj Khan a genius at movement and expression.
I’ve put all my chopping skills to use and figured out how to “chop” my own hair perfectly. #LockdownDiaries. ðŸ’‡â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/lEyHBtgI7g— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 2, 2020
kas Khanna recently shared an image on Twitter and revealed that he had put his chopping skills to test by chopping off his own hair perfectly.
Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor shared several photos of her husband, Anand Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor praised her husband for his obsession with health and fitness. She revealed that Anand Ahuja was always working out to stay fit and was highly disciplined in his work out routine.
Saroj Khan's sudden death was a huge blow to the Bollywood film industry. Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to share their tribute for the late choreographer. Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan also shared heartfelt posts for Saroj Khan after her passing.
Veteran actor anil Kapoor, who worked with Saroj Khan in films like Mr. India, Beta and many others, paid tribute to the late choreographer through a video montage on his Instagram on Friday.
Thank you Saroj ji for nurturing my passion in so many ways. Your legend will remain. Thank you for the love and the magic. R.I.P. There will never be another like you .— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 3, 2020
Netizens are speculating that Sooraj Pancholi was somehow related to Disha Salian, Sushant Singh's former manager who took her own life. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sooraj Pancholi strongly denied any link to Disha Salian's death. He also slammed these rumours calling them disgusting.
