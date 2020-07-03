Deepika Padukone's 'Chennai Express' & Other Films That Have Memorable Train Sequences

When it comes to shooting sequences on a moving train, Bollywood movies have been quite creative. Be it Kajol's train chase scene in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express, or Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Hindi movies have always shown different types of memorable train sequences. Take a look at few of the iconic train sequences ever seen in the Hindi movies.

Chennai Express

Chennai Express is directed by Rohit Shetty from a story by K. Subash. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. One can remember the initial scenes from the movie Chennai Express when Deepika runs along with the train and to hop in. This is one of the hilarious scenes from the film as it is later revealed that she didn't want to get into the Chennai Express after all.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starred will always be remembered for its exotic locales and romantic story. The movie is popular for its dialogues as well as the romantic scenes. The scene where Kajol runs on the platform to catch the train became so famous that it has been recreated many times in various movies.

The scene occurs when Simran's father allows her to pursue her heart and follow what seemed right to her so she runs away to catch up with Raj.

Image courtesy: A still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Jab We Met

The Imtiaz Ali directed movie showcased Kareena Kapoor playing one her most iconic roles in Bollywood. Geet is seen taking the train and passing heaps of luggage inside the train even when the train has already paced up. The movie was one of the highlight points of both Kareena and Shahid's professional career.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bollywood came with a same-sex love story for the very first time and that too with mainstream actors playing the lead roles. At the end of the Ayushmann and Jeetu starrer, the couple of the movie goes through the same train chase sequence as well. The movie was highly successful at the box office as a first of its kind genre in the Hindi film industry.

