Saroj Khan's Daughter Sukaina Speaks About Salman Khan, Says 'mother Kept Him In Prayer'

Veteran dance director Saroj Khan succumbed to cardiac failure in the wee hours of Friday, July 3, and left Bollywood bereaved. The iconic choreographer's death has brought forth posts from many Bollywood celebrities who have memories of a lifetime with her. Many past interviews and statements made by Saroj Khan have also resurfaced.

Commenting on one of the reports of her alleged tiff with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, her daughter Sukaina Khan spoke to an entertainment daily and clarified that her mother and Salman had mitigated their differences and patched up long ago. She also revealed that Salman Khan has been kind and helpful to her mother and her entire family.

Sukaina shared that Salman Khan had stood like a rock beside Saroj Khan and her family when Sukaina's son had to undergo open-heart surgery. He was valued by the late choreographer for being someone who always stood up for people in need. She also shared a special anecdote from about a week before she was admitted to the hospital where Saroj Khan had prayed for Salman Khan amid all the backlash he has been facing on social media recently.

The 71-year-old Saroj Khan was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday, June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She had tested negative for COVID. She breathed her last around 2 AM on July 3 following a massive cardiac arrest.

The cremation took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi. She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta.

