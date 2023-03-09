Satish Kaushik Died After Suffering Heart Attack, Confirms Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher confirmed that actor-director Satish Kaushik died due to a heart attack on March 9 early in the morning. Anupam Kher revealed that his friend Satish was in Delhi before his untimely demise. The late actor also complained of feeling uneasy before he suffered a cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital.

While speaking to PTI, Anupam Kher said, "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am." The Kashmir Files actor was the one who broke the news of his best friend's death on his social media handle by posting a monochrome picture of their happy moment together.

Actor Satish Kaushik's postmortem

The Tere Naam director's postmortem will be conducted at the Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi today. Reportedly, after Satish Kaushik died, his remains were brought to the hospital in the morning and kept at the mortuary as a postmortem was scheduled to take place at 11 am. Several fans and celebrities expressed their grief as they were shocked to hear about the actor's sudden death.

Take a look at Satish Kaushik's journey

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik rose to fame for his iconic role as Calendar in the movie Mr. India, alongside Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. He was also famous for his roles as Muthuswamy in the film Saajan Chale Sasural with Govinda, and Sharafat Ali in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Amitabh Bachchan among others.

He has also worked as a theatre artist and was well-known for his directorial movies Tere Naam, Roop Ki Choron Ka Raja, and many more. While his last directorial movie was Kaagaz released in 2021 starring Pankaj Tripathi, he was last seen in the movie Chhatriwali.