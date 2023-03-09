Satish Kaushik's Throwback Photo With Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher From NSD

Actor Satish Kaushik died on Thursday, March 9 due to cardiac arrest. Many celebrities took to social media to remember the late actor. His close friend Neena Gupta posted a video on Instagram reflecting on their friendship since college days. Neena’s daughter Masaba Gupta shared another post on the social media platform featuring her mother Neena, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik from their younger days.

Masaba shared the post without any caption. Neena studied at the National School of Drama, where she met her classmates and life-long friends Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher.

See Masaba’s post below.

This post was shared by Neena back in 2019. Actors Sushmita Mukherjee, Pankaj Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alok Nath and Zeenat Aman were also Anupam, Neena and Satish's batchmates at NSD.

Film industry mourns Satish Kaushik's death

Anupam Kher broke the news of Satish Kaushik’s death. The actor took to Twitter and expressed sorrow as he revealed the news of the actor-director’s death. Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh, other film celebrities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the actor’s loss.

Satish’s last rites were performed on Thursday and many celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Arjun Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar arrived at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. His funeral was held at the Versova crematorium, and Yashpal Sharma, Ramesh Taurani, Raj Babbar, Sudhir Mishra and others were present.

The career of Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik was one of the most loved comedy actors in India. He was also a director, screenwriter and producer. Kaushik’s most popular roles include Pappu Tiger in Deewana Mastana, Chanu Ahmed in Brick Lane and Calender in Mr India.