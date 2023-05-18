Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Promise Musical Romance Of The Year

Makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha released the film's teaser on Thursday. The film's star Kiara Adavni took to her Instagram handle to share the teaser. She captioned the post, "Aaj se shuru, #SatyaPremKiKatha 🤍✨ Teaser OUT NOW." The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks the second collaboration between actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after their 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The teaser opens in the picturesque view of Kashmir while Kartik Aaryan’s voice narrates the tale of perfect love in the background. The teaser continues to show glimpses of romantic shots between the couple, a wedding between the two and a dancing montage of them in the snow-clad mountains. The visuals promise breathtaking views while the text assures that the movie will be a musical romance, one of a kind in Hindi cinema. Check out the post below:

Scheduled to hit theatres on June 29, 2023, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani return to the big screen with their larger-than-life romance. Full of dance and music, Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to be a musical romance movie. Kartik Aaryan features in the role of Satyaprem and Kiara stars as Katha.

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shared the teaser on their respective social media. The actors are reuniting for the second time. They starred together in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which gained massive commercial and critical success.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic Hindi movie. Shots of the movie are shot in Kashmir. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film will also feature Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles. It will mark the Bollywood debut of the Marathi director Sameer Vidwans and is scheduled to release on June 29