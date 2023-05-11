Uzbekistan Singers Sing Mere Dholna Flawlessly, Kartik Aaryan Reacts

Uzbekistan singer duo - Dostonbek and Khakramon are winning the Internet by performing their rendition of popular Bollywood songs flawlessly. The latest video of the singers performing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Mere Dholna has been going viral. The duo is being hailed by netizens not just for their perfect melody but also for their incredible pronunciation of Hindi, Sanskrit, and Bengali words in the song.

The Uzbekistan singers are a part of the musical band called Havas Guruhi. Along with Dostonbek and Khakramon, the band also consists of two young sisters. The sister duo also joined the boys to sing the classical part of the song. Check out the full video here:

Though the band went viral for singing the Kartik Aaryan song, Mere Dholna, this is not the first time they have taken on Bollywood songs. The band is known for perfecting Bollywood songs and has also sung popular songs like Deewani Mastani from the movie Bajirao Mastani, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega from Sangam and several others. Fans of the singers and users of the Internet are left amazed by their performances and shower the group with compliments in the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan reacts to the songs

The performance by the Uzbekistan singers left Kartik Aaryan amazed as well. The actor was the lead in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which featured the Mere Dholna song. He took to his Instagram handle to appreciate the group and wrote, “So good 👏🏻👏🏻 Amije tomar Uzbekistan (I love you Uzbekistan)”.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa song

The Kartik Aaryan song Mere Dholna sung by the Uzbekistan singers is from the 2022 starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. The song, for the 2022 film, is originally sung by Arijit Singh. However, Mere Dholna first featured in the first part of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Shreya Ghoshal and MG Sreekumar lent their voice to the song originally.