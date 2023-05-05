Kartik Aaryan Pens Emotional Note On Mother's Battle With Cancer, Applauds Her Courage

Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to pen an emotional note for mother Mala and her battle against cancer. The actor spoke of the trials and tribulations the family faced collectively as his mother battled cancer. He also mused on the courage the family found through the process.

Kartik Aaryan pens note for mother Mala

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles to share an image with his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari. The accompanying caption was a note penned to his mother, in lieu of the month of May being the latter's cancer anniversary month. Kartik recalled how Cancer, which he referred to as "the big C", stealthily made its way into his family life.

Kartik went on to share details on how helpless the family felt at the time. He however, gave full credit to his mother for finding the resilience within herself to transform the meaning of "the big C" from cancer to courage. The actor ended his note by musing on the family's collective realisation that there is "no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family".



Kartik Aaryan's full note read, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family!We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!".

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzaada opposite frequent co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor had a stellar run at the box office last year, with super hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This year, the actor was seen in Luv Ranjan's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a notable cameo. He is currently shooting for his next film, Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Kiara Advani. He is also simultaneously prepping for Kabir Khan's next along with Aashiqui 3.