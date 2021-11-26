'Satyameva Jayate 2' Day 1 Box Office: Collections Of John Abraham-starrer Out; Check

After Sooryavanshi, another action film, Satyameva Jayate 2, hit the theatres on Thursday. The John Abraham starrer is high on the action quotient, and some massy one-liners dominate the proceedings. Not one, but three John Abraham characters also form the highlights of the venture.

The first installment of the franchise was a success at the box office, and fans would be keen to know if the sequel also follows suit. The day 1 box office collections of the venture have come out. The performance of the movie was unimpressive and below par.

Satyameva Jayate 2 takes a slow start on opening day, earns Rs 3 crores

Satyameva Jayate 2, as per a report on Box Office India, earned Rs 3 crore on the opening day. Though some media reports put this figure around Rs 3.50 crores, it was not something to boast of.

The other movies which have hit the theatres since the reopening of theatres in Maharashtra in October amid COVID-19 were Sooryavanshi and Bunty Aur Babli 2. While the former had taken an opening of over Rs 25 crores and now inching towards the Rs 200-crore club, Satyameva Jayate 2's collections seem to be around that of the latter, which also earned in the same range.

The figure is only a fraction of what the first installment had earned on opening day, Rs 18 crores. However, the venture had been released on a public holiday then, Independence Day in 2018.

The main factor that can go in favour of the Milap Zaveri directorial is that the movie was released on a Thursday, a weekday, and with no festival or public holiday being marked. Films usually release on Fridays, and the collections then see an upward trend over the weekend. The makers can hope that the collections from Day 2 are better.

The other factor that could also work in their favour is that a section seems to be enjoying the movie. Some netizens and even critics had hailed the venture on Twitter upon release. They termed it a 'mass entertainer', 'out and out John Abraham show', and more.

#SatyamevaJayate2 is an out-and-out #JohnAbraham show. Springs a big surprise. #SJ2 will be a gamechanger. Will develop a massive mass following with this one... #Divya is wonderful... Drama, action, dialogue standout in this fast-paced entertainer! #SatyamevaJayate2Review pic.twitter.com/4TjBW1hBMJ — Vijesh Suman (@vijeshsuman143) November 25, 2021

Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, among others.