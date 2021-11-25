Last Updated:

Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To John Abraham's Film

After the success of 'Satyameva Jayate,' John Abraham is back with its powerpack sequel, 'Satyameva Jayate 2.' Here are its Twitter reviews.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
satyameva jayate 2

Image: Twitter/@taran_adardsh


After the success of the 2018 action thriller Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is back with its powerpack sequel. The actor's Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres today and is back with a bang. Several cities in the country saw houseful shows of the latest action thriller which also overruled some of its competitors. 

Satyameva Jayate 2 will see not one or two but the triple role of the Bollywood star John Abraham. Divya Kumar Khosla also serves as the leading lady of the film and going by the first Twitter reactions, she did full justice to her role. While fans were extremely excited about the film, here is what they have to say about this action-packed drama.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Twitter review

Taking to Twitter, several viewers mentioned the new film is full of entertainment and action. A user mentioned that Satyamev Jayate 2 will be a gamechanger and listed a few things which they liked about the movie. The tweet read, "SatyamevaJayate2 is an out-and-out #JohnAbraham show. Springs a big surprise. SJ2 will be a gamechanger. Will develop a massive mass following with this one... #Divya is wonderful... Drama, action, dialogue stand out in this fast-paced entertainer!" Another user mentioned the film was filled with action and masala and wrote, "SJ2 has mass written all over it... Milap Zaveri pays tribute to the cinema of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Rakesh Roshan and the successful masala entertainers of yore."

READ | 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Nora Fatehi flaunts her sizzling moves in 'Kussu Kussu' teaser

The sequel seemingly received fairly good reviews with an average of 3 to 3.5 rating by some film critics. One of the users called the film a rollercoaster ride of entertainment and wrote, "@TheJohnAbraham excels in Triple role, his punchy dialogues & fight sequences will engender lots of seetiya & taaliya." "@MassZaveri  direction promises a MASS feast for the heartland audience," the user added. Another one called the movie a "Paisa Vasool family entertainer."

READ | Daunting to play triple role in 'Satyameva Jayate' sequel, says John Abraham

Details about Satyameva Jayate2 

Satyamev Jayate 2's plot revolves around two identical twin brother and their battle against corruption. While one is the antagonist, another one is a police official. The film cast John Abraham in three roles, while Divya Koshla Kumar plays the leading lady. The film also casts Gautam Gulati in lead role. The film came out today on November 25, 2021.

READ | John Abraham says 'Satyameva Jayate 2' creates own 'Avengers', jokes 'replace all with me'

Image: Twitter/@taran_adardsh

READ | 'Satyameva Jayate 2': John Abraham takes on an action packed cop avatar in latest trailer
READ | 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Witness John Abraham's patriotic avatar in 'Jann Gann Mann' track

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: satyameva jayate 2, John Abraham, divya khosla kumar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com