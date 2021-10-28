Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham, Divya Khosla's Love Song 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' Out Now

Makers of John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 have released the film's romantic track titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu today. The leading duo can be seen showering adulation one each other as they celebrate the festival of Karva Chauth. The song has been crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, while the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir, with Rochak Kohli's composition.

Set amid the festive backdrop, the duo's sizzling chemistry in the romantic ballad showcases an expression of true love. Satyameva Jayate 2 has been directed by Milap Zaveri, starring Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. The vigilante action film is slated to release ‪on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, October 28, John uploaded a short teaser of the song, where Divya is seen donning a bright red and golden lehenga coupled with heavy accessories while John looks dapper in a white sherwani. "Honestly saying, my heart still pounds at your name, I never looked at anyone once I saw you", he captioned the post in Hindi. Take a look.

The film's recently released trailer showcases John performing high-octane action and delivering powerful dialogues as he takes on a triple role. It also features Divya Khosla and Gautami Kapoor's fleeting glimpses. Coming as a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, it showcases the fight against injustice and misuse of power. Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, the film has also faced several postponements due to the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, John will also be seen in forthcoming action-thriller Ek Villain Returns, the shooting for which was recently wrapped up by the actor. The Mohit Suri directorial also stars Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on July 8, 2022. Abraham will also star alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in the action-thriller Attack, which charts the real-life events of a hostage crisis. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role, the film will be released worldwide on Republic Day 2022.

