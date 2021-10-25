Actor John Abraham who fought a lethal battle as a no-nonsense vigilante in Satyameva Jayate is all set to enthral fans with the much-awaited sequel. The makers of the film Satyamev Jayate 2 on Monday, released its power-packed action trailer. Starting from high-octane action stunts to powerful dialogues, the film is set to leave the fans in thrills.

The trailer gave a glimpse of John Abraham who will be seen in triple roles. Apart from John, the trailer also featured Divya Khosla Kumar and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles. The trailer showcased one among John’s three characters as a person who works relentlessly to battle corruption in Lucknow. The actor’s chiselled body, biceps featured in the trailer are also the key highlight for the upcoming film. His powerful fight sequences are sure to give goosebumps to his fans.

John Abraham shares power-packed trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2

While sharing the trailer, he wrote, “CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER! Trailer Out Now: https://bit.ly/SatyamevaJayate2-Trailer…#SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November.” Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to hit the big screens on November 25. Earlier, John had given a glimpse of his intriguing character while announcing the release date. In the short clip, the actor can be seen flaunting his chiselled body and muscles during a fight sequence.

The backdrop of the teaser portrays the Tricolour along with the National emblem. “#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again. #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October (sic),” John Abraham wrote while announcing the trailer release date. The film will also feature Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni playing pivotal roles.

Earlier, the film was slated to hit the screens during Eid in May this year but was later postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The makers issued a statement on social media while announcing their decision regarding the release. The Milap Zaveri directorial, bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar, is said to be an action-packed entertainer. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the team has been hosting a special 25-minute screening for exhibitors of the country over this week. Pinkvilla also informed that the exhibitor feedback has been positive with the footage garnering appreciation mostly for the action, dialogues, and music.

IMAGE: Instagram/TheJohnAbraham