John Abraham Opens Up On The Possibility Of Playing Triple Role In 'Satyamev Jayate 2'

After the success of Satyamev Jayate, John Abraham is set to make a comeback to the action genre with a second instalment of the film. And while the earlier film focussed mainly on high octane action and over the top drama, it is learned that the upcoming film will mostly focus more on social issues.

Speaking about whether the film will play to the same gallery as that of the earlier one with regards to action and high-end drama, John Abraham revealed that they will continue to do so for the larger audience but Satyamev Jayate 2 will have a different kind of treatment. He added that the first film was for the masses, but the second one is being made for classes and will have focus on relevant stories. John also revealed that the film won’t be over the top but it will still be an entertaining one.

John Abraham opens up on rumours about playing a triple role

There have also been rumours claiming that John Abraham will be portraying triple roles in the upcoming action flick. In an interview with a media daily, John Abraham spoke at length about the film and hinted that film’s director is still in the process of developing characters and would like him to play one of those roles. John also added that it is still up for discussion, however, he could not say anything at the moment.

Satyamev Jayate 2 – Film concept, cast and release date

The concept of the film is based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Soni Razdan, Manoj Bajpai, Karanvir Sharma, and Priyanshu Painyuli along with John Abraham. Satyamev Jayate 2 is being directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. The shooting began in September 2019 and the film is scheduled to release ‪on October 2, 2020, on Gandhi Jayanti.

Image credits: Instagram | John Abraham

