'Satyameva Jayate 2' OTT Release Date: When Will John Abraham-starrer Release Online?

Bollywood star John Abraham is back to the theatres with a bang. The actor's latest film Satyameva Jayate 2 hit the theatres today, November 25, and is receiving mixed reviews from critics and netizens. While fans are excited to watch the crime thriller, the question about its OTT release is also making rounds on the internet. Here are all the details about John Abraham-starrer's streaming rights and OTT release date.

Satyameva Jayate 2 saw John Abraham not only in one or two but in three different roles. Fans of the actor are calling the film a rollercoaster ride of action and drama. While the film has only made its theatrical release currently, it is expected to follow the pattern of most other films, which is releasing it on OTT platforms a few weeks after its theatrical run. Reportedly, Satyameva Jayate 2 OTT release rights are currently with Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform is also home to the film's first part, the 2018's Satyameva Jayate. However, the OTT release date of the latest film is still under wraps and no official statement has been issued by the makers.

More about 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham in three different roles and Divya Khosla Kumar as the leading lady. The film's plot revolves around identical twin brothers, equally powerful, and their battle against corruption. However, the brothers have a significant difference between them, while one is a criminal, the other is a police official. The film's official trailer hinted at a powerful and action-packed experience for the viewers. The clip hinted at how both the brothers, played by John Abraham, have a sense of patriotism in them and are fighting against corruption for their father. The film is helmed by Milap Zaveri, while T-Series and Emmay Entertainment bankrolled it.

John Abraham on playing triple role

Playing three roles for one frame is definitely a challenge and it was one for John Abraham as well. It is very rare to watch one actor play three different characters in a movie, but Abraham was dedicated to his work and made it happen. In an interview with PTI, Abraham said, "It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I couldn't get the hang of this guy (character) initially but finally, we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film." Abraham added, "Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favourite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism."

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham)