Satyaprem Ki Katha Day 2 Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani Film Falls Flat

Satyaprem Ki Katha opened in theatres across India on June 29. The Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan starrer movie has been receiving positive reviews from the audiences. Trade analysts have shared the earning of the film on the second day.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks director Sameer Vidwans' Bollywood debut.

The film opened to a positive Rs 9.25 Crore on day 1.

The figures declined on the second day, but analysts predict an upward trend in the coming weekend.

Satyaprem Ki Katha sees more occupant evening shows

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s day 2 collection on his Twitter handle on July 1. The film has shown a decline on Friday and the analyst has attributed ‘working day’ to be the reason for it. As per him, the film has minted Rs 7 Crore on Friday, and the pace of business picked up in the evening shows.

The first two days collection of the film has taken its total to Rs 16.25 crore in domestic chains. Adarsh mentioned that since the second day followed a holiday, the film’s business took a hit. He also mentioned that good word of mouth will help the movie mint ‘double digits’ over the weekend. He also mentioned, “The much-needed growth is not only important to cover lost ground, but will also place the film in a comfortable position.”

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani gain praise for their performance

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been sharing the positive responses received for their performance in the film. The audience review has been on the positive side for the stars and the film’s plot has also become a talking point on social media. Both actors have taken to their social media to express their gratitude.

(Satyaprem Ki Katha features the reworked version of the song Pasoori. | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Satyaprem Ki Katha narrates the tale of a lone bachelor, Sattu (Kartik Aaryan), who falls head over heels in love with Katha (Kiara Advani) and is even able to get married to her only to learn about her shocking truths later. The film is directed by Sameer Vidhwans and is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel in important roles.