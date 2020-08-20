Sayani Gupta On 'FMSP' Winning Best Web Series Award: 'From India To Hollywood's Heart'

Bollywood actor Sayani Gupta recently revealed that her web series, Four More Shots Please, has won the Best Web Series Award at the 6th Web Series Festival Global in Hollywood this August. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayani Gupta shared a poster of the series, which features the lead actors of the show. Take a look at the picture shared:

Four More Shots Please wins an award

In her caption, Sayani Gupta thanked Web Series Festival Global for reminding them that their content can truly crossover. More so, Sayani Gupta wrote: ‘All the way from India to the heart of Hollywood.’ As per a report published in Indiainfoline.com, Four More Shots Please is the most-watched series of the year in Amazon Prime Videos. Soon after Sayani Gupta posted the picture, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped in well wishes and congratulated the entire team. Take a look at how Siddhanth reacted:

All about Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties in modern-day India.

Sayani Gupta plays the role of a fearless journalist, Damini Rizvi Roy in Four More Shots Please, whose job is in danger, thanks to her controversial articles. However, apart from showing her as a powerful woman, the makers have also managed to show Sayani like a normal girl, who loves hanging out with her friends and enjoy a drink at times. More so, the show features Sayani's character in utter confusion, when it comes to her boyfriends.

(Image credits: Sayani Gupta Instagram)

