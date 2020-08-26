Sayani Gupta Asks Fans To 'be Well' As She Takes A Detox From Instagram; See Post

Recently, actor Sayani Gupta announced that she is taking a digital detox, which means the actor will refrain from using electronic devices and social media platforms. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayani made the announcement with a picture, which features the actor lying comfortably on a chair, as she reads a book. Take a look at the picture shared:

Sayani's post:

With the picture shared, Sayani Gupta explained why the picture shows the book in an inverted position and remarked that the picture she shared was shot by a popular magazine on a selfie timer. Soon after the picture shared by Sayani, fans chimed in the comment section and lauded her decision of restricting herself from using social media. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sayani’s decision:

Sayani recently made it to the news when she shared that her recent web series, Four More Shots Please, won the Best Web Series Award at the 6th Web Series Festival Global in Hollywood this August. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sayani Gupta shared a poster of the series, which features the lead actors of the show. In her caption, Sayani Gupta thanked Web Series Festival Global for reminding them that their content can truly crossover. More so, Sayani Gupta wrote: ‘All the way from India to the heart of Hollywood.’

All about Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please released on Amazon Prime on April 17 and received a thunderous response from fans for highlighting controversial subjects like bisexuality, single-motherhood and women empowerment. Starring Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J in the leading roles, the series follows the lives of four female friends from different walks of life, as they deal with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India. In the show, Sayani Gupta plays the role of a fearless journalist, Damini Rizvi Roy.

(Image credits: Sayani Gupta Instagram)

