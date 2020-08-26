Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Is 'as Happy As Her Music Makes Her'; Watch New Dance Video

Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram to re-post a video of her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing on multiple songs. Namrata mentioned in her caption that Sitara was 'as happy as the music' made her. Many fans and celebs have responded to the video since it has been posted, take a look:

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's kids Gautam & Sitara offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi with mom Namrata

Also Read | Mahesh Babu enjoys his "perfect birthday gift" as wife Namrata Shirodkar records him

In the video uploaded by Namrata Shirodkar, fans can see Sitara Ghattamaneni dancing to the multiple songs, one of the songs is - Don't start now by Dua Lipa. Sitara Ghattamaneni can be seen dressed in a blue top and pink pants and nailing every step to perfection. Many fans mentioned that Sitara Ghattamaneni's expression was also very good. Sitara Ghattamaneni has been uploading many dance videos that are recorded by either Namrata or Mahesh Babu.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara stuns everyone as she 'tries her hand' at the Renegade dance

Namrata also added a fun caption with the post. She wrote - "She’s only as happy as her music makes her (emoji) on loop mode (emoji) #dancetobefree #stayhomestaysafe @sitaraghattamaneni" (sic).

Also Read | Happy Birthday Shankar: Kajal Aggarwal, Mahesh Babu and others wish the director

Sice Namrata has posted the video, many celebs and fans have responded on the video. Sister Shilpa Shirodkar also commented with a bunch of emojis that showcased how much she loved the video. Many fans also mentioned that Sitara Ghattamaneni danced very well. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Namrata Shirdhokar's Instagram

Sitara Ghattamaneni's dance videos

This is not the first dance video that fans have seen by Mahesh Babu's daughter. In one other video, fans could see Sitara Ghattamaneni dance to the song Lottery ( Renegade) by K camp. The song has gained much popularity for being used on a popular video app. Take a look at the video:

The video is quite similar to the first one as Sitara Ghattamaneni is seen dancing quite well in this video as well. The video is captioned "My little dancer baby" (sic) and has attracted many comments by fans and celebs.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is very active on social media. She keeps posting regularly to keep her fans and followers updated. In her last post, fans could catch a blurry picture of Mahesh and Sitara. The post was captioned - "U don’t need a reason to be happy" (sic). Many fans have liked and commented on the post. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.