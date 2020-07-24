Sayani Gupta Sheds Light On Rampant Abuse And Harassment On Social Media Platforms

Actor Sayani Gupta recently shed some light on an initiative, related to abuse on the internet, which has been created in collaboration with We are Yuvaa. The campaign focuses on tackling the rampant abuses and threats on the internet which have been a matter of concern lately. The actor spoke about how the Agrima Joshua incident was one of the trigger points for this campaign.

Sayani Gupta had recently taken to Instagram to shed some light on the issue of abuse and harassment on the internet, through an initiative called India against Abuse. The actor recently spoke to a leading daily about the new initiative and why she decided to become a part of it. She also spoke the abusive video which was made against comedian Agrima Joshua for her comedy set on a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue which is yet to be built.

Sayani Gupta said that the incident was one of the trigger points to launch the campaign. The actor said that there has been a massive increase in targeted hate and abuse on social media, especially during the lockdown. Since the campaign started, a number of people, including men, have reached out to them and shared their experience of being harassed online. She was of the stance that everyone came on board because they felt strongly about the issue.

This campaign also aims at bringing about change by collaborating with various social networking sites and bringing out more effective strategies. Sayani Gupta said that they have multiple non-government organisations, including Save The Children, Women in Cinema Collective and Breakthrough India, and government bodies partnering with them. She revealed that they are trying to rope in the social media platforms as they need to take up responsibility for the hate crimes that happen through their sites.

Sayani Gupta had previously uploaded a video speaking about the issue and shedding light on the repercussions of it. She was of the stance that if people do not speak up, such harassment on the internet will never stop. The actor also spoke about how important it is to have a safer cyber environment which is inclusive of everyone.

