Kalki 2898 AD Teaser: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan Gear Up For Action In Nag Ashwin's Epic

After creating much anticipation among fans, Project K makers unveiled the title and the first glimpse of the film on July 21. The updates came after the film’s cast and director Nag Ashwin attended Comic Con in San Diego, USA. The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer is titled Kalki 2898 AD.

3 things you need to know

Kalki 2898 AD is headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

It was the first Indian film to premiere at Comic Con.

The film will hit big screens on January 12, next year.

Project K gets official title

The first glimpse of the Prabhas starrer depicted a dystopian world. The video opened with the voiceover, “When the world is taken over by darkness, a force will rise.” This is followed by a visual of a man praying to Lord Vishnu when Prabhas makes a superhero-like entry.

Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the clip as a warrior and Deepika Padukone was depicted to be the emotional core of the film. Even though Kamal Haasan was not seen in the teaser, Nag Ashwin confirmed during the panel discussion that he is there in the clip.

Previously referred to as Project K, the film’s title was also revealed along with the first teaser. Kalki 2898 AD has confirmed that Prabhas’ character is inspired by Lord Vishnu, who was also referred to as Kalki.

The teaser has hinted that the film will be high on VFX and has a Star-Wars-like feel to it. The battle between good vs evil will play out in the backdrop of Indian mythology. Prabhas' look as a saviour in the post-apocalyptic world had him in robotic armour. The teaser also hinted that the film will explore themes of slavery and a war for resources.

Kalki comic strip unveils plot details

Before releasing the teaser, Kalki 2898 AD makers unveiled a graphic book edition of the movie. The comic strip featured the ‘rose of evil’ in the dark days of the ‘kalyuga’. The strip showed human beings being tortured by an army of evil and an elderly man, standing up in dissent. As the graphic read, “No one is coming to save you,” a superhero-like man appears.

(The Project K comic strips hint at the movie plot being driven by Indian mythology | Image: Vyjayanthi Movies/Twitter)

The comic book in partnership with Amar Chitra Katha and hints at the movie's plot being driven heavily by Indian mythology. The release of the comic strip stoked fans’ anticipation for the Nag Ashwin film.