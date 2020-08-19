Sushant Death Case: Niece Mallika, Friend Kushal, Sonu Sood React To SC Verdict

Following Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's niece Mallika Singh, friend Kushal Zaveri, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to Twitter to welcome the decision. While Mallika wrote a heartwarming note and said, 'Rest peacefully, Gulshan Mama'; close friend Kushal Zaveri said, "A step closer to that starry night".

Actor Sonu Sood said, "Glad to know The Supreme Court directs CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput" [sic]

Where there is a will, there is a way. Despite all the odds, one significant step. Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice.

Har Har Mahadev 🙏🏻🔱#CBITakesOver pic.twitter.com/oFVB2bkklx — Mallika (@_mallika_singh) August 19, 2020

Sushant's father issues statement: 'No lawyer, CA will represent SSR without my consent'

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that the Bihar government has already given its nod to the CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

Sushant death case: Manoj Tiwary, Geeta Phogat hail SC verdict; echo 'truth shall prevail'

While stressing that the records of the case produced before the court do not suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police, the bench observed that the obstruction of the Bihar Police team could have been avoided. According to the apex court, this gave rise to suspicion on the independence of their inquiry. It also pointed out that the Mumbai Police is conducting only a limited inquiry into the cause of unnatural death. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.