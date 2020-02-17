Taapsee Pannu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Others React To Permanent Commission For Women In Army

Celebrities of the film industry reacted with delight after the Supreme Court mandated the implementation of Permanent Commission for women in the Armed Forces, thereby allowing them to be appointed as commanders. Taapsee Pannu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Richa Chadha, Sona Mohapatra, Khushbu Sundar and Adil Hussain were among the stars who expressed their happiness over the verdict.

Taapsee Pannu had recently expressed her displeasure when the Centre had put forth their arguments on why women could not be appointed as commanders. The actor responded to a news portal report where the court called for a ‘change of mindset’, and she reiterated the statement.

Madhur Bhandarkar welcomed the judgement and added that women officers perform ‘equally well’ and bring ‘same pride and honour’ to the country as male officers.

Welcome judgement by Hon. Supreme Court granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army. Women officers perform equally well and bring same pride and honour to the country as male officers. #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 17, 2020

Richa Chadha expressed her gratitude to Supreme Court.

Adil Hussain called it a ‘historic verdict’ and even recalled signing a peition for it.

Sona Mohapatra wrote, ‘Yes’ with emojis. sharing a post about women army officers expressing their joy.

Khushbu Sundar welcomed the SC order ‘with a big smile and an open arms’ and used the hashtag ‘women empowerment.’

Welcoming the SC order to grant permanent commissioning of women in army with a big smile and an open arms.. #womenempowerment — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) February 17, 2020

The Verdict

In a landmark decision, the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgement, ordering that Permanent Commission be granted to women officers in the Army, irrespective of their years of service. The Centre had earlier cited physiological features like maternity and the unwillingness of the male officers to accept a woman in command in front of the SC.

The SC observed that such opinion perpetuated "gender stereotypes". "It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the army," the SC noted.

The SC added that it was the obligation of the government to set up a Permanent Commission after the 2017 order had come into effect. It added that the Centre had violated its orders.

