'Scared The Hell Out Of Me': Krishna Shroff's Beau Eban Reacts As She Drives A Lamborghini

Looks like adrenaline rush runs in the family. While we have all seen Tiger Shroff perform crazy stunts and action scenes, his sister Krishna Shroff too is a tough competitor, it seems. In a video shared on her Instagram handle, Krishna Shroff is seen racing in a bright yellow Lamborghini.

Krishna who is dating a professional basketball player, Eban Hyams, is heard concerned and frightened in the video. He says, 'Slow Down, S**t' when he sees Krishna take a U-turn at high speed. When the car stops finally, Eban tells Krishna that she scared the hell out of him.

Krishna has been going strong with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, a basketball player, for the past few months, and the couple doesn’t have any qualms in showing the world how much in love they are with each other. The duo’s Instagram handle is filled with loved-up posts and adorable captions for each other.

The two are currently in Dubai enjoying a loved-up holiday. Krishna Shroff recently spoke about her relationship with Eban Hyams while talking to a leading tabloid, and revealed that they met at Soho House. She said that she was there to meet Eban's friend but ended up 'chatting with him'.

Last year, Eban, referred Krishna as 'wifey' in one his Instagram posts which triggered the wedding rumours on the Internet. Later in an interview with a tabloid, Krishna dismissed the rumours and called it 'hilarious'. She surprised to see so many articles written on 'secret wedding' between them. She called it 'just a term' and revealed that even her mother Ayesha Shroff asked her what was going on after reading in media.

