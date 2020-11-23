'Scary': Shekhar Suman Reacts To Attack On NCB's Zonal Director And Other Officials

Shekhar Suman called the attack on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his team as 'scary and worrisome'. A group over 50 people attacked the NCB officials in Mumbai late on Sunday. The incident took place during search operations involving drug peddlers. A First Information Report has been registered under Section 353 Indian Penal Code at the Goregaon police station in the city.

"It is a very unfortunate incident, also quite scary and worrisome. We are moving towards total anarchy and lawlessness and the sooner it is curbed, the better it is for a civilized society," Suman told Republicworld.

Netizens 'shocked' after NCB's Wankhede & other officials get attacked by mob in Mumbai

NCB Officials Attacked

As the NCB team reached Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in Goregaon, around 50 people, including women, gathered there and later attacked members of the central anti-narcotics agency, the official said.

Some people in the crowd were instigating others to attack the NCB officials, terming them as "kidnappers". These people allegedly started hitting the NCB officials and also pelted stones on them, he said.

NCB Zonal Director Wankhede tried to stop the crowd from attacking them and also informed local police. Two NCB team members were injured in the incident. One of them received a bone injury, the official said.

'Won't let them attack agencies': NCB's Wankhede unsparing over attack on team; 3 arrested

Later, the NCB team members along with local police managed to catch three of the attackers and brought them to Goregaon police station. The three arrested accused have been identified as Yusuf Sheikh, his father Amin Sheikh, and one Vipul Agre.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions, the official said. An investigation is on into the case, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

