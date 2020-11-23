Netizens 'shocked' After NCB's Wankhede & Other Officials Get Attacked By Mob In Mumbai

A group of around 50 people have allegedly attacked a team of Narcotics Control Bureau officials and injured two of them during their raid on drugs peddlers in suburban Goregaon, an NCB official said on Monday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday evening when the five- member team, including NCB Zonal Director Samir Wankhede and Superintendent of Police Vishwa Vijay Singh, went to conduct the raid, he said.

Shocked at the mob attack, Netizens reacted furiously and stood in support of the NCB officials. "Very Sad. Who is giving instructions. Mafia or the power nexus or ??? Crushing voice of truth and now NCB. Shocking," one user wrote. The other said, "How is it possible? I never heard such thing. I think that NCB officials should take adequate security from CRPF or BSF or SSB or from other central agency."

Take a look at some reactions here -

'Won't let them attack agencies': NCB's Wankhede unsparing over attack on team; 3 arrested

State control has become a joke. When will the government change.

NCB doing a great job by catching drug consumers n peddlers!! Salute to them. — Sandy P (@jaypate50633340) November 23, 2020

They want NCB to leave

They want CBI to leave

They want ED to leave



We are proud of each of these agencies .

We are proud of Sameer Wankhede who is working against all odds



India is watching whats happening in Maha right now!

We want this clean up in every single state. — NCB Ko Touch Karne ki Himmat kisne Ki (@az_az9709) November 23, 2020

Attack on NCB officers is Shocking!!!!



What is going on in Mumbai???!#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree — Kìm Prīya ♥️💫🦋💥 (@loststar1421) November 23, 2020

🔘 NCB officials work hard - arrest Druggies but they're given bail easily



🔘 Their summons are ignored by "big names"



🔘Now officials have been Attacked



If this is not an attempt to threaten & break the morale of NCB & Brave officials like Sameer Wankhede Ji then what is it? — Eishani Behl (@EishaniBehl) November 23, 2020

NCB Officials Attacked

As the NCB team reached Bhagat Singh Nagar locality in Goregaon, around 50 people, including women, gathered there and later attacked members of the central anti-narcotics agency, the official said.

Some people in the crowd were instigating others to attack the NCB officials, terming them as "kidnappers". These people allegedly started hitting the NCB officials and also pelted stones on them, he said.

NCB Zonal Director Wankhede tried to stop the crowd from attacking them and also informed local police. Two NCB team members were injured in the incident. One of them received bone injury, the official said.

Bharti Singh & husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail after arrest by NCB in drugs case

Later, the NCB team members along with local police managed to catch three of the attackers and brought them to Goregaon police station. The three arrested accused have been identified as Yusuf Sheikh, his father Amin Sheikh, and one Vipul Agre.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other relevant provisions, the official said. An investigation is on into the case, he added.

(with PTI inputs)