Uri To Barfi; Scenes From Bollywood That Stunned The Audience Without Dialogues

Cinema has become an integral part of the life of many of us. It is not only the source of entertainment, but also talks about our values, challenges our orthodox practices and many more. The film, the background score, the cinematography, and the dialogues, all of these have a larger impact on the audience. But sometimes more than dialogues, the crafting of the scenes taps the hearts of the viewers. Here are some Bollywood scenes that had left the audience astonished without any dialogue:

URI: The Surgical Strike

The Vicky Kaushal starrer is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019. The audience appreciated Vicky's action avatar. The second half of the film fills the audience with a patriotic feeling and the first half strikes the emotional chord. The scene in which Vicky's character and his family with all the army officials bid the last rituals to Mohit Raina's character, gave goosebumps to many.

Padmaavat

When it comes to the grand historical sets and heavy costumes, it is difficult to beat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The climax scene of the film, when Khilji runs to get a glimpse of Rani Padmaavati, is around fifteen-minutes. With absolutely no dialogues, the Johar scene was directed hand in hand with a background score.

Masaan

The film, which released in 2015, marked the acting debut of Vicky Kaushal. He essayed the character of a guy, who comes from a low caste family and falls in love with an upper-caste girl. The profession of his family is to perform the last rituals of the dead bodies. After confessing about his family background, one fine night he finds himself performing the cremation of his girlfriend. After the scene, his character goes into trauma. He throws the ring into the river and later, while regretting, jumps in to find it. Though his character is aware that he might not get it back ever, he keeps putting efforts. The pain of losing his love is quite evident in the scene.

Taare Zameen Par

The Aamir Khan starrer unfolds the story and struggles of a little boy, who suffers from dyslexia, a learning disorder. In a scene, where Aamir encourages Ishaan to flaunt his hidden passion for painting during a competition seems pure as it captures the innocence of the children. In the same scene, Aamir also passionately starts painting and by the end of the background score, he unveils his work. The multi-colour painting of Ishaan's smiling face tries to symbolise the diverse skills of a kid that make them happy.

Barfi

The Anurag Basu directorial released in 2012 and is considered one of the best performances of Ranbir Kapoor. In a particular scene, he presents the proposal of marriage in front of his love interest's family but later leaves with a broken heart. He also shows his anger but later accepts the differences and leaves her life.

