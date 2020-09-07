Security Beefed Up Outside Kangana Ranaut's Manali Home; Himachal Pradesh CM Comments

With Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut's faceoff getting bigger with every passing day, the 'Queen' actor was provided Y-plus category security and protection by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry informed. Describing Kangana as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with CRPF security.

"Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat & take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today," CM Thakur said.

Himachal Pradesh: A state police team has been deployed outside actor Kangana Ranaut's residence, in Manali.



A team of health officials is also present at the actor's residence, to test her and her sister for #COVID19. https://t.co/AUfzUXLAjQ pic.twitter.com/llZJs4kF8q — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh and had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, plans to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut, whose comments led to a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, had said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also spoke of drug use in a section of the film industry.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut thanked Union Minister Amit Shah on Twitter for extending Y-grade security to her amid the ongoing exchange of verbal attack between the actor and Maharashtra state government along with Shiv Sena. The Centre's acceptance of Kangana's request for security cover has seemingly fortified her resolve as she expresses gratitude that her voice was not suppressed.

She wrote in Hindi, "This is proof that patriotic voices will not be crushed by fascists henceforth. I am indebted to (Union HM) Amit Shah. He could've advised me to postpone my travel to Mumbai given the current scenario, but he honoured the words of India's daughter. He protected our self-respect. Jai Hind."

